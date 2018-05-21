Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Monday that development work throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir would be given priority and completed within the stipulated period.

The president made these remarks while interacting with a delegation of the bar associations and press clubs from various districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir at the Presidency on Monday.

He condemned the recent inauguration of the Kishanganga hydropower project by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Indian Occupied Kashmir. He declared it blatant violation of Indus Water Treaty. He said that the situation in IOK was abhorrent, where the Indian occupation forces had held the towns and cities in a state of siege.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the members of the delegation to effectively mobilise resources in creating awareness of the heinous war crimes and human right violations taking place in IOK under the patronage of the central government of India.

He welcomed the recent decision to reform the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, saying the devolution of financial and administrative powers to the AJK government would help strengthen the functioning of the State machinery. "Now, the challenge is for us to streamline the machinery for revenue generation and utilise additional resources for the economic development of Azad Kashmir and welfare of its people," he said.

The president said that measures were being taken for the acquisition of land for the early establishment of the Neelum Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and in this regard, the vice chancellor is working in close collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the Planning Commission of Pakistan for resolving issues regarding this matter.

He also distributed cheques to the presidents of the bar associations and press clubs from Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Neelum; and the Principal of the Aghosh Foundation for orphans, Rawalakot.