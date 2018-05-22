Palestinian men holding banners sit atop a car carrying members of a US delegation, believed to be from the US consulate in Jerusalem, near an event space in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank
Palestinian men holding banners confront a car carrying members of a US delegation, believed to be from the US consulate in Jerusalem, near an event space in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank
A Palestinian man throws eggs at a car carrying members of a US delegation, believed to be from the US consulate in Jerusalem, near an event space in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank
A Palestinian woman gestures at a car carrying members of a US delegation, believed to be from the US consulate in Jerusalem, near an event space in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank