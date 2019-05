Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a 50-year-old man on Bund Road in Shafiqabad police precincts and fled instantly, police sources claimed on Tuesday. The deceased was identified by police as Naseem Khan. Rescue workers said the victim died on the spot. The gruesome incident took place near Kasurpura on Bund Road on Tuesday afternoon. Police sources said two gunmen riding on a motorcycle stopped Naseem on the busy road and opened straight fire at him after a brief altercation.