KARACHI - At least 29 more dengue fever cases were detected in Karachi in a week, taking the reported cases toll to 492 since 1st January 2019. According to the weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh, 36 new dengue fever cases were reported throughout Sindh province in a week out of which 29 happened in Karachi and seven in other districts. In May, a total of 118 dengue cases were emerged across the province out of them 110 happened in Karachi and eight in other districts.

A total of 520 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh province so far out of which 492 were in Karachi and 28 in other districts.

Two deaths were also reported in Karachi city due to dengue fever this year so far.