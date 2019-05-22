Share:

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said that Pakistan and China have successfully maintained the momentum of their diplomatic ties over the years and met the common aspirations of their people.

While commenting on their diplomatic ties at a regular news briefing here on Wednesday, he said this year marks the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On May 21st, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan held a reception to celebrate the anniversary. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmoud attended the event and spoke high about the growing relations between the two countries in almost all spheres of life.

Both, Pakistan China, the spokesperson added, are very satisfied with the current development momentum of their relations and unanimously agreed to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and promote greater development of their all-weather strategic partnership and create new ones.

The China-Pakistan shared common destiny and they will remain steadfast for further promoting it, with the passage of time. Lu Kang also replied a question about the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the five Central Asian countries and attending the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

To a question about the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, he said meeting aims to comprehensively prepare for the upcoming SCO Bishkek summit in June this year, and exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of common concern.

We believe that all parties will take this meeting as an opportunity to implement the results of last year's SCO summit in Qingdao, gather more cooperation consensus, and reach more cooperation measures to ensure the success of the SCO Bishkek summit, he added.

To another question, the spokesperson said, China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative adheres to the principle of building, sharing, and sharing, and upholds the spirit of openness, tolerance, and win-win cooperation.

China is willing to work with relevant countries to provide assistance within the capabilities of the countries in the region and to carry out mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.