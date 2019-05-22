Share:

Lahore - Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director general to take action against the factories causing pollution.

The agency submitted data and stated that over the past five months, 19 brick-kiln factories and 489 metal melting units have been sealed while 57 first information reports have been registered. Moreover, 25,313 trees have been planted in five months to implement the clean and green Pakistan initiative, the court was also told.

LHC seeks report by 30th

The petition was filed by lung cancer patient Sheikh Noman Salahuddin through Sheraz Zaka who submitted that Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala are becoming the most polluted cities in the world as industrial units are established in residential areas. However, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has failed to take action against the industrial units. Justice Jawad Hassan directed the secretary environment and Punjab Environmental Protection Agency DG to take action against the industrial units established in residential areas of Lahore and Gujranwala and submit a report by May 30.

The court observed that the state has failed to implement it’s clean and green Pakistan initiative and also failed to enforce fundamental rights of the citizens against the environmental hazards.

The court adjourned the case until May 30.