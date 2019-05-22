Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has devised a comprehensive plan to construct Special Persons-friendly washrooms and ramps in all government departments across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak revealed while talking to a delegation led by Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed, here on Tuesday. The DC observed that the special persons would be provided every possible facility. He stated that a new survey would be launched to register more special persons.

He informed that so far about 10,000 special persons have been registered, adding that wheelchairs would be distributed to special persons through the Social Welfare Department.

He directed the Social Welfare Department officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to address problems of the differently-abled persons. The district administration will also involve private sector for availability of different facilities to the differently-abled persons.

The DC assured that job quota reserved for special persons would be implemented in letter and spirit and they would be provided jobs in all government departments.

Aamir Khattak also promised maximum cooperation for promotion of exclusive education for the special persons. On the occasion, Chairperson for Society for Special Zahida Hameed expressed gratitude to the DC for taking interest in the issues of special persons. She informed that the government offices lacked disabled friendly washroom facilities, which is in fact the basic need and must be heeded to properly.

She informed that Rs40,000 was enough for construction of disabled friendly washroom. On the occasion, other members of society for special persons were also present.