Share:

KASUR - The administration will utilise all available resources for the restoration of Changa Manga Forest to attract tourists and protect wildlife.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azhar Hayat during an address to a meeting at Forest Rest House Changa Manga here the other day.

District Forest Officer Imran Sattar, AC Chunian and SDO Forest Shabbir Ahmed Dogar attended the meeting. They briefed the DC about the measures taken to protect wildlife and promote tourism in the area.

The DC said that as many as 10,000 cattle heads would be driven from the forest spread over 12,510 acres of land to save it from any damage.

He added that on the instructions of Punjab government, a special operation was carried out last month during which 200 acres of forest land were retrieved from the occupation of land mafia. “The administration will plant saplings on the retrieved land.”

He said that the administration had set a target of planting trees over 600 acres of forest land. He directed the Forest Department officers to ensure the fulfilment of the task.

He stated that the administration would ensure repair to forest park, lake, and tram to promote tourism in the area. He also sought recommendations from the officials to promote tourism.

The DC appreciated the efforts of World Wildlife Fund for Nature to save the specie of vulture threatened with extinction.

He also directed the authorities to ensure the safety of local wildlife creatures.