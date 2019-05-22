Share:

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was Tuesday recalled to Argentina's national squad as the Albiceleste seek to end a 26-year major tournament drought at the Copa America in Brazil.

Aguero will join an attack that also includes Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

But there was no place for Mauro Icardi, who has scored 17 goals across all competitions for Inter Milan this season.

"We believe that we have selected the best players right now for what is an important time for the national team," Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni told a news conference. "It causes me pain for those that haven't made it but I could only select 23.

"When you have so many good players to choose from, there are always doubts. But I made my decisions on what was best for the team. We know what we want and we know what our path has to be."

Aguero had previously not been selected under Scaloni, who replaced Jorge Sampaoli after last year's World Cup. The 30-year-old's last appearance for Argentina came in the team's 4-3 loss to France in the last 16 of the showpiece tournament in Russia.

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.

The Albiceleste, whose last tournament victory came at the 1993 Copa America, have been drawn in the same group as Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar.

Following is the Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Agustin Marchesin (Club America), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Renzo Saravia (Racing Club), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Milton Casco (River Plate).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Guido Rodriguez (Club America), Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Exequiel Palacios (River Plate), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Angel Di Maria (PSG).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Matias Suarez (River).