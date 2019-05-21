Share:

ISLAMABAD - The final exams of post-graduate programmes of Allama Iqbal Open University will begin from Wednesday (May 22).

According to the controller exams on Tuesday, the programs include: PGD, MA/MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD.

Roll number slips have been dispatched to students enrolled for autumn semester 2018 at their postal addresses. The same have also been placed at the university’s official website.

On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, exam centres have been set up at the nearest places of the students’ residences or work place. All efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire examination process.

The students can download their roll number slips from the university’s website as well, that will be considered valid for appearing in the exams.

In addition, the university has rescheduled the papers earlier set for 3rd and 4th June. These papers will now be held on July 12 and 17 at the same exam centres.