LAHORE - The 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan Floodlit Tapeball Cricket Cup reached to pre-quarterfinal stage when eight matches were decided on the second day here Tuesday at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town. In the first match, United Eleven defeated Super Kings Eleven by 23 runs while Pak Warriors beat ACES Eleven by 15 runs in the second match. The third match saw Melsi Eleven edging Bahria Eleven by 7 runs while Sajawal Eleven beat Shahdrah Eleven by 1 run in the fourth match. The fifth match was won by Haq Bahoo Eleven, sixth by Bhimber Eleven, seventh by Himayat Kazmi Eleven and eighth by Ghosia Eleven.