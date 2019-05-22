Share:

LAHORE - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has awarded accreditation to Ameeruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital for fellowship in ICU and critical care. AMC/LGH is the first institution to get CPSP accreditation in this specialty. Principal AMC/LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab has congratulated the faculty and the management for getting this accreditation and said that it was possible due to untiring efforts and best team work. He expressed hope that start of fellowship in new specialty would help improving skill of doctors and service delivery at the hospital.