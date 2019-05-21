Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force foiled two attempts of narcotics smuggling in the city on Tuesday and held 3 suspected smugglers along with huge quantity of chars, opium and heroin, sources said.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspected smugglers with the ANF police stations, they said.

According to sources, the ANF, on a tip off that a drug smuggling racket might attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics, enhanced road checking of vehicles to thwart the bid. A team of ANF stopped a truck bearing near Bagha Mor, Rawat for checking. During the course of search, ANF staff found 300 kg opium and 51.6 kg hashish concealed tactfully in secret cavities of the vehicle, the sources added. The truck was travelling from Pesahwar to Lahore, they said. The ANF held two persons including driver of the truck on the spot and shifted them to ANF headquarters for further investigation. The detained smugglers were identified as Said Afzal and Aziz Rehman, residents of Khyber Agency, KP, against whom a case has also been registered while further investigation is underway, the sources said. In yet another action, the ANF rounded up another suspected smuggler who was attempting to carry heroin-filled capsules to Muscat from New Islamabad International Airport, the sources said.

The accused was identified as Abdul Rehman, hailing from Hangu. According to sources, the passenger reached at NIIAP to catch Islamabad-Muscat flight when his suspicious movements drew the attention of the ANF staff busy in checking the baggage and in body search of passengers boarding the flight. The ANF staff took the passenger into custody and moved him to a counter for interrogation. During the questioning, the passenger confessed having ingested heroin-filed capsules.

The ANF took the passenger to hospital where the doctors recovered the heroin-filled capsules from his stomach. A case was registered against the smuggler with the ANF Police Station while further investigation is on, sources said.