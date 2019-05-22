Share:

LONDON - Fast bowler Jofra Archer’s whirlwind rise continued when he was named in hosts England’s 15-man World Cup squad on Tuesday having appeared in only three one-day internationals.

The 24-year-old, born in Barbados and who represented West Indies at Under-19 level, was not in England’s provisional squad and only made his ODI debut little over a fortnight ago. His inclusion, and that of Tom Curran, means pace bowler David Willey misses out having been a regular during England’s march to the top of the ODI rankings. It was one of three changes to England’s preliminary squad.

Slow left-armer Liam Dawson was also selected ahead of Kent’s utility man Joe Denly despite missing out on this month’s 4-0 drubbing of Pakistan with a side strain. Dawson, 29, has not featured for England since October but has been in good form this season, claiming 18 wickets for his county. Opener James Vince is the other change from the preliminary squad after Alex Hales was withdrawn for disciplinary reasons. SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.