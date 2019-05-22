Share:

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund signed midfielder Thorgan Hazard from their rival Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants Dortmund until 2024.

Hazard wrote on Dortmund's club website that he was grateful for five years at Borussia Moenchengladbach. "Now was exactly the right point in time to take the next step in my career," the 26-year-old footballer said.

Stats show that Hazard scored 46 goals and provided 44 assists in 182 competitive games.

"We are very pleased that Thorgan was fully convinced about joining Borussia Dortmund," said sports director Michael Zorc. "He has proven his class over the past few years."

Hazard is the third new signing to join Dortmund for next season. According to Germany's top-selling daily "Bild," Dortmund paid roughly 25 million euros ($28m) for the players.