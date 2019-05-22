Share:

SARGODHA-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government had provided best quality commodities on subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars.

He stated this while talking to media during a surprise visit to Ramazan Bazaar established outside Company Bagh, Sargodha on Tuesday.

He CM maintained that people were being facilitated at Ramazan Bazaars set up by the government across Punjab, adding “Crackdown on power pilferers is going on across the province to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramazan.”

He said that Bhera assistant commissioner had been suspended over the allegation of electricity theft, adding that further investigation against him was underway. He checked various stalls and directed the administration to facilitate customers in every way possible. He also ordered stern action against the profiteers and hoarders.

The CM also visited District Jail Sargodha where he inspected the facilities being provided to prisoners. He inquired from Jail Superintendent Anjum Shah about the problems of prisoners regarding sanitation, health, food, etc. He also granted two-month remission of sentence to prisoners involved in minor cases. Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other officers accompanied the CM.

Later, the CM chaired meetings with divisional and district authorities and PTI leaders at circuit house. On the occasion, police had made stringent security arrangements.

PATWARI BOOKED FOR

EXTORTING BRIBE

A patwari was booked for extorting bribe from renowned folksinger Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi for the mutation of land.

According to the FIR, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi had purchased a piece of land in Esakhel City. A patwari named Hussainullah received Rs70,000 as bribe from the singer for the mutation of land. In an application, Director Anti Corruption Sargodha was informed about it. He assigned Assistant Director Ehsanullah to investigate the matter. During investigation, the allegation of receiving bribe was proved. An FIR was lodged against him on the statement of Amanullah Khan, nephew of Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi. Further investigation against the accused was underway.