LONDON - The cabinet has agreed Theresa May’s plan for her Withdrawal Agreement Bill, including compromises intended to attract the support of Labour MPs.

udes the idea of a temporary customs relationship until the next general election, and measures on the environment and workers’ rights. The bill will be put to a vote in early June, and if it fails, the PM is likely to come under intense pressure to quit.

She will give a speech on the latest developments at 16:00 BST. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said MPs and ministers who were not at cabinet would be briefed before the PM’s speech, entitled “A new Brexit deal - seeking common ground in Parliament”.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is legislation required to bring the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU into British law. MPs have rejected the withdrawal agreement three times, and talks with Labour on finding a compromise deal acceptable to their MPs broke down last week.

Downing Street said there was a “shared determination” in cabinet to find a way of passing the legislation although it conceded “strong opinions” had been aired on how best to do this.

At the meeting, Mrs May told her ministers: “The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the vehicle which gets the UK out of the EU and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line.” No 10 said the bill, when it was published, would contain “some significant new aspects”.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart suggested on Sunday that the government and Labour were “half an inch apart” on key issues and “sensible” Labour MPs could be won round.

But shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said she believed her colleagues would vote against the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as she had heard there was “no radical difference” in what was being offered.

For Theresa May getting her cabinet behind her plan for another push towards a Brexit deal was the easy bit. Ministers agreed legislation to deliver Brexit should be the vehicle for compromises to bring enough Labour MPs on board to counteract the still strong rebellion by those on her own side.

The plan supersedes the idea of so-called indicative votes in the Commons on Brexit options. The problem is that opposition on the Conservative side has probably hardened, not softened, since her last failed attempt.

The hope in Downing Street is that those wanting another referendum or a form of Brexit that keeps us closer to the EU may back this bill and try and get their way during later detailed debate. The emphasis now is on hope and perhaps not very much of it.

Ms Thornberry told BBC Radio 4’s Today that Mrs May was simply engaging in “political theatre”, knowing the bill was very likely to be rejected once again. She said Labour was still pushing for a customs union with the EU and close alignment with the single market after Brexit.

However, Commons leader and Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom said she would back the bill “so long as it continues to be leaving the European Union”, which she defined as being outside both of those structures.

She also stressed the need to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit, telling Today: “What I do think is that for any negotiation to succeed, you have to be prepared to walk away.”

Remaining within a customs union would avoid the need for tariffs (taxes) to be imposed on goods moving between the UK and the EU, but many Brexiteers feel it would also prevent Britain making the clean break from Brussels that they want.