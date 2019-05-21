Share:

LAHORE-Alhamra Arts Council has started a three days calligraphy workshop to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The workshop was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari who acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Lahore Arts Council in the presences of Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan.

“Calligraphy is the most respected and fundamental arts of Islamic craftsmanship. Calligraphy in our realign has a fundamental religious importance” the Minister said.

The minister further added: “Calligraphy is among the most powerful art forms with the potential to highlight the brilliance of the Quranic verses. These Islamic skill dates back to fourteen hundred years and artists have managed to bring innovation in this form of art over a period of time which will be very much visible in this workshop.”

On this occasion, LAC, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said that calligraphy is the art of Islamic excellence used to convey and preach Islamic ideas. It’s often recognized as the most glorified pillar of Islamic art. Islamic calligraphy presents an opportunity to reflect upon the verses of the Holy Quran.

The calligraphy workshop is a great step taken by Alhamra to create room for young souls and promote them to exhibit their skills to the masses and the nation-wide recognized calligraphers.

The first day of the workshop was attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life. This workshop will continue till 23rd May 2019.