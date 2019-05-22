Share:

KAMALIA- With Eid drawing nearer, a rise has been observed in the prices of readymade garments, shoes, and other items.

During a survey conducted by The Nation, citizens opined that their home budget was adversely affected due to inflation. A woman named Noreen said that the prices of clothes, shoes, cosmetic products, and other items had skyrocketed before Eid.

The shopkeepers, on the other hand, said that heavy taxation by the government was the reason behind hike in the prices of these items. “We are forced to sell these items on higher prices as we purchase these articles on inflated rates,” said shopkeeper named Irfan.

People demanded action against hoarders, profiteers, and the sellers of substandard goods. They also demanded a permanent solution to inflation.

POWER THIEVES BOOKED

A Fesco team, led by SDO Haroon Yasin, checked the electricity meters of Sadiq at Mauza Dhulri Sharif and Zafar Abbas at Chack 709 G/B.

The metres were found connected to the electricity lines for power theft. A case was registered against them at Kamalia Saddr police station.