KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other politicians offered condolence on the demise of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar. In a condolence message, Ismail said that Mahar was patriotic politician and termed it a big loss for the country. He said that the federal government stands besides the bereaved family. The Governor prayed Allah Almighty to grant highest place to Mahar in Jannat Firdaus and give patience to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Separately, the MQM-P chief and the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khlaid Maqbool Siddiqui also expressed grief and sorrow over the said demise of his cabinet colleague. “We express condolence with his family and pray Allah Almighty to give highest place to Mahar in Jannat ul Firdaus,” said Siddiqui. Mahar who had also served as 25th Sindh Chief Minister from 2002 to 2004, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.