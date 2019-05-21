Share:

ISLAMABAD-As Eid-ul-Fitr arrives in summer season this year, the traditionally embroidered and crafted handmade footwear ‘khussa’ has become the most demanded footwear item among female buyers who are busy in Eid shopping in the twin city with its affordable prices.

Sale of ‘khussa’ has gone up significantly as Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner and women prefer to wear trendy cultural ‘khussa’ shoes that would match to their Eid outfits.

According to shopkeepers, there are different types of ‘khussa’ shoes which are prepared in Multan, Bhawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura districts and in some parts of Sindh and easily available in almost all parts of the country.

These days, ‘khussa’ shoes can be made on order with specific designs also. While instead of traditional leather, a wide range of other fabrics are being used to make ‘khussa’ shoes including velvet, cotton, silk and jaamawaar.

A shopkeeper Zahid Suleman said that hundreds of designs are available in a multitude variety of vibrant colours at Kussa shops to attract the Eid customers. These designs have eye-catching embroidery consisting of ‘dabka’, ‘tilla’ and ‘kora’ and are also decorated with different types of beads, sequins, mirrors, pearls, shells, brass nails, bells as well as ‘gotta’, ribbons, ‘mukesh’ and velvet which accentuate their beauty, he added.

A 20-year-old woman Sana Javed commented that ‘khussa’ shoes truly symbolised our cultural diversity and ethnicity and they were timeless classic footwear that had always been part of our fashion scene, and with their present status will continue to be so.

A 17-year-old girl along with her mother said that the most demanded ‘khussa’ shoes were made of leather to give it a casual look that can be worn with jeans or traditional subcontinent attire. The traditional khussa and kolhapuri chappal are an all time favourite for many ladies, said a shopkeeper.

Keeping in mind the scorching summer season in the country, college-going girls and working ladies find it difficult to step out of their homes in a high heel, so Kolhapuri chappals and flat-thong sandals or khussas are the most in demand because of their comfort and affordable pricing, said a buyer Misbah Shamim. Another girl Iqra Aziz said that the traditional khussas could be worn both in office and outside and were elegant and fashionable choice. Many women think khussas make great footwear for the summer, said Zobia Sheikh, adding that they looked fresh with jeans and you could pull them off with eastern wear for a semi formal look at any time of the day. Khussas are girls’ favourite and girls go crazy for such footwear in summer, said owner of a shop. Such shoes are never out of fashion and will never be even in the long run. So despite getting branded shoes, sandals or heels for summers make these traditional and vintage footwear your style statement, he added.