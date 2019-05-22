Share:

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD - With a consistent upward trend, the US dollar touched a new record high of Rs153 in the open market on Tuesday.

With an increase of Rs1.36, the rate increased to Rs153 in the open market.

The rupee has continued to slide down against the greenback in recent weeks. The dollar was recorded at Rs150 on Friday, at Rs147 on Thursday and Rs144 on Wednesday, in the past week.

It may be noted that the rupee went into free fall following three days when PM’s adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh announced the finalization of a three-year bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $6 billion.

Few days earlier, taking the notice of the devaluation of rupee against the US dollar, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to launch crackdown against money changer companies selling dollar above market rate. In the light of government’s directions, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also launched a crackdown against dollar hoarders as well as those involved in Hawala Hundi business.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of dollar in interbank soared by Rs2.27 and was traded at Rs 151.92 as compared to the last closing at Rs149.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by Rs2.47 after which it was traded at Rs169.39 against Rs166.92 of last day.

The price of Japanese yen increased by 2 paisas and was traded at Rs1.38 against Rs1.36, whereas the increase of Rs2.11 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.82 as compared to last closing at Rs190.71.

Exchange rates of United Arab Emirates Dirham jumped by 62 paisas whereas Saudi Rayal gained 60 paisas and were traded at Rs41.36 and Rs40.50 against Rs40.74 and Rs39.90 respectively.