Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the economy would ultimately recover under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government would eventually steer the country out of current economic crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition was trying to destabilize the country by staging protests against government but they will fail in their objectives.

She said the two previous governments ruined the national economy and plundered resources of the country.

Replying to a question, the Special Assistant said the corrupt opposition leaders should face cases in the courts instead of unleashing propaganda against the government.

She said leaders of Pakistan Muslim League(N) and People’s Party

were ‘certified thieves’ as was pronounced by courts, adding these leaders only cared about themselves instead of the country.

Firdous said opposition was not concerned about price hike and increase in value of dollar and its leaders were only united to protect each other.

Dr Awan said that whenever accountability of corrupt rulers and politicians was initiated in the country, all of them became united to safeguard their personal gains.

She said every corrupt element would have to face accountability by the National Accountability Bureau.

The Special Assistant said whatever the opposition was facing, had been the consequence of its ill-intentions, adding opposition only wanted to mint money.

The opposition for once should think about the future of the country’s youth instead of using them to achieve their personal interests, she added.

She said the nation couldn’t be fooled anymore, adding opposition parties during their stay in power kept people poor.

Replying to a question about the devaluation of the dollar, she quoted the example of Turkey where the Turkish nation always supported its government, especially when Turkish Lira was not stable against the dollar.

She urged public to support the government of Imran Khan who was committed to putting the country on the path of progress and development.

To another question, she said PTI government was democratic one and would not only complete its term but would win the next polls as well.

Firdous said ideology of PTI was to transform the country into a welfare state where every citizen enjoyed equal rights.