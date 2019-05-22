Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the Eid moon will likely be sighted on the 29th fast, falling on June 4. The federal minister was speaking to media, where he said that according to the lunar calendar, Eid will be on June 5, Wednesday in Pakistan.

Fawad said that the lunar calendar has been sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology. He said that he requested the council to invite Shahab-uddin Popalzai and Mufti Muneebur Rehman, so that the ulema can be briefed. Fawad said that Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Department of Meteorology participated in making the calendar.