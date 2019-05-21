Share:

RAWALPINDI - Eyebex Films in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation launched a rickshaw ride tourism awareness campaign.

The launching ceremony in this regard was held on Tuesday at a local hotel. Managing Director PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Alam said on the occasion that there was lot more to do to promote tourism and infrastructure development in the country. The tourism industry has been given the status of an important sector of the national economy by the present government, which is essential for our society, our culture and our ecosystem, he added.

These goals can only be achieved by the public and private sectors sharing and effective approach and our country can be seen as a perfect tourist centre, he said.

The MD PTDC added that the initiative will deliver a message to youth about fascinating tourist places of Pakistan.

CEO of Eyebex Films Wajahat Malik is a renowned travel filmmaker. He has named his rickshaw as F-16 and he has travelled all over Pakistan on it.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajahat Malik said that the first leg of his journey from Islamabad to Khunjerab pass will be started on 21st May. It will be the first ever rickshaw ride on Karakoram Highway and the first ever rickshaw that will be driven and will reach at an altitude of 4,700 meters at Khunjerab pass. The purpose of this ride is to create awareness on responsible tourism and showcase the beauty of Pakistan to the world with this unique ride. We are filming this rickshaw ride to produce a travel documentary series that will be aired on Television and various social media platforms, he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by large number of professionals from tourism industry.