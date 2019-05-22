Share:

In the ongoing blood screening process at Ratodero Taluka Hospital and four rural health centres, the number of HIV positive cases has found to be 617, including 503 children and 114 adults, according to a breakup provided by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme.

According to the programme in-charge Dr Sikander Memon, the blood tests of 20,880 persons were conducted so far in Ratodero and other rural areas in Larkana.

Moreover, more than 100 infected children are being treated at different hospitals, while blood screening of other people is still underway.

Meanwhile, unauthorised laboratories, blood banks and clinics have been closed by the health department and the [Sindh] Healthcare Commission with the support of district administration.

Furthermore, more HIV screening camps at the THQ hospital Ratodero were suggested to identify hidden cases among all age groups; campaigns to create awareness of the spread and transmission of HIV/AIDS and screening of all high-risk groups, parents of affected children and their close contacts in the family.