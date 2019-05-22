Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that an increase in the financial resources of the province is imperative for reconstruction and development.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday in which various proposals and recommendations were reviewed to enhance provincial resources.

Usman Buzdar said that we want to develop the nation on durable lines and protection of public interest is our responsibility. More resources will be provided for public welfare schemes and national resources will be utilized on the people, he added.

He said that the conducive atmosphere will be provided to traders and industrialists.

The Chief Minister said that the government is reviewing different recommendations and proposals to enhance the provincial resources and every step of the government is taken in the larger public interest.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, Mohsin Leghari, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Advisor Salman Shah, chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.