ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Tuesday.

Both discussed matters pertaining to revamp sports in the light of the recommendations of the Task Force on sports. Mani briefed the Minister on the proposed amendments in the constitution and organisational structure of the PCB. He told that the key to improvement lies in professionalizing sports.

“We are trying to establish domestic cricket. Our intention is to have six provincial teams. We intend to build provinces own capacity to flourish the game. The regions’ reliance upon PCB will be limited then,” he added.

While discussing the recommendations of the Task Force on Sports, Dr Mirza agreed the point that the government should not bear the administrative expenditures of the federations rather it needs to invest on the players.

She underscored the need to engage youth in sports and proposed that two underdeveloped districts from each province should be picked up and developed. The contours of the new proposed setup ‘Sports Pakistan’ were discussed.

The PCB chairman said Sports UK is keen to extend help to Pakistan. The membership of implementation committee and the board to set up a new structure and implement the recommendations of the taskforce were also discussed.