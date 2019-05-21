Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the United States under current circumstances, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday. Despite favoring diplomacy over disputed issues, he is currently opposed to any negotiations with the United States, said Rouhani. “Today’s circumstances are not suitable for negotiations at all, as our conditions today are those of resistance and fortitude,” Rouhani was quoted as saying. He urged for unity and consistency among the Iranians to overcome the economic challenges imposed by Washington. Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also ruled out any talks with the U.S. government over the disputed issues. U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian international nuclear deal in May last year and reimposed energy and financial sanctions against the Islamic republic. Washington seeks to seal a new nuclear deal with Iran, to further curb Iran’s nuclear program, stop Iran’s ballistic missile development and halt the country’s push for influence in the region.