Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of making collective efforts for controlling burning of crop residue, a factor contributing to smog formation. They suggested providing suitable alternative to growers to minimize the activity, causing serious environmental and health hazards. WWF-Pakistan organised the seminar on crop residue burning and the issue of smog at a local hotel on Tuesday with the aim of establishing a consensus among relevant public and private sector on the roles, responsibilities and actions that needed to be taken to discourage crop residue burning. The half-day seminar was attended by corporate partners, journalists, academia, industry practitioners and the farming community from across Pakistan. Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said, “Lahore is among the 10 most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality, according to air quality monitor AirVisual. Air pollution caused by traffic, industries, crop burning and burning of solid waste is major contributor of smog. Urban air pollution in Pakistan is among the world’s most severe, significantly damaging human health, quality of life, and impacting the economy and environment.” Tanvir Jabar, Director General, Environment Protection Agency, spoke about the sources of smog (brick kilns, industries, agriculture and transportation sector), including the role of agriculture/crop residue burning in creating it. Rafay Alam, Pakistan’s leading environmental lawyer, stated that “it is the need of the hour to control crop burning”. “This can be achieved by introducing long-term and multi-sectoral solutions that must outlive the political cycle”, he said.