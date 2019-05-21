Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani filmmakers make an impact with a string of successful awards at this year’s Festival de Cannes and we couldn’t be more excited.

Iram Parveen Bilal was seen in a first at the movie festival promoting her upcoming Wakhri project.

GrayScale Production has now announced the short film Rani. The film, which is already on different international platforms, will also be screened at the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner.

The news was shared via Facebook. “Rani has been selected by the London Film Academy to be part of a special showcase of films, at the Short Film Corner of the Festival de Cannes! The Short Film Corner runs from May 20 till May 25, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival,” GrayScale Productions posted in a statement.