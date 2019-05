Share:

LAHORE - Kinnaird College University (KCU) Lahore is conducting summer sports camps in various disciplines here from May 24 to motivate the youth to take up sports and to sharpen the skills of aspiring players. “It is a long duration programme of 10 weeks and we will be holding camps in cricket, hockey, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton and tennis at our college venues,” said KCU head of sports department Ammara Rubab here on Tuesday.