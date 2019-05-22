Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday greeted and congratulated the Pakistan wheelchair cricket team on defeating arch-rivals India in T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup final match in Nepal.

The winning team and officials after returning to Karachi on early hours on Tuesday arrived at the KU Guest House as Karachi University has offered accommodation for the winning team.

The KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi announced that Karachi University would provide free services to the wheelchair players anytime they needed. He appreciated teamwork and hard working attitude of Pakistan wheelchair cricket team which helps them in lifting the winning trophy.

“I will encourage you to avail MPhil and PhD scholarships from the University. As you are very close to my heart, I will like to help you as much as I can. I will use the platform of the University to make contact to corporate sector and ask them to come forward and provide support to you and your team.”

The KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that disability is not right word for the wheelchair team rather they should be called special persons, who are making the name of our beloved country, and setting example to follow..

He informed players that he was also fond of sports and spend good amount of time in playing different sports particularly cricket. The KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi also informed that the varsity would like to offer merit base job(s) to them. He also directed his Office to arrange Iftar dinner for the winning team and wished them best of luck for their future commitments.