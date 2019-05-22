Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Universi­ty of Kyrgyzstan (IUK) has awarded degree of their ‘Honorary Professor’ to Al­lama Iqbal Open Universi­ty (AIOU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum at a ceremony held at Kyrgyz’s capital, Bishkek.

He was honoured as per decision of the Academic Board of IUK, says a mes­sage received here Tuesday.

The vice chancellor was on the visit of Bishkek in connection with the Open Distance Learning (ODL) Institute that was jointly set up there by the AIOU and IUK.

On Tuesday, the vice chancellor held a meeting with deputy minister of ed­ucation of Kyrgyzstan and said the AIOU was also pre­pared to establish ODL in­stitute at Osh University Kyrgyz as well.

The AIOU could set up its ODL’s centers in Afri­ca, Middle East and other Central Asian States on the basis of public-private or public-public model part­nerships.

However, he said, the de­cision to this effect could be taken after the consultation with minister of federal ed­ucation and higher educa­tion commission.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Fais­al Niaz Tirmizi and Prof Zia discussed the AIOU’s plan of international collabora­tion that aimed at sharing its experience and exper­tise for mutual benefit and to promote quality educa­tion.

The ambassador thanked Prof Zia for considering his request to charge the fee from Kyrgyz students at per the fee structure of Paki­stani students.

The vice chancellor also assured to consider the ambassador’s desire of es­tablishing Urdu Language Center in Kyrgyzstan Uni­versity.