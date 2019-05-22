ISLAMABAD - International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK) has awarded degree of their ‘Honorary Professor’ to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum at a ceremony held at Kyrgyz’s capital, Bishkek.
He was honoured as per decision of the Academic Board of IUK, says a message received here Tuesday.
The vice chancellor was on the visit of Bishkek in connection with the Open Distance Learning (ODL) Institute that was jointly set up there by the AIOU and IUK.
On Tuesday, the vice chancellor held a meeting with deputy minister of education of Kyrgyzstan and said the AIOU was also prepared to establish ODL institute at Osh University Kyrgyz as well.
The AIOU could set up its ODL’s centers in Africa, Middle East and other Central Asian States on the basis of public-private or public-public model partnerships.
However, he said, the decision to this effect could be taken after the consultation with minister of federal education and higher education commission.
Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Prof Zia discussed the AIOU’s plan of international collaboration that aimed at sharing its experience and expertise for mutual benefit and to promote quality education.
The ambassador thanked Prof Zia for considering his request to charge the fee from Kyrgyz students at per the fee structure of Pakistani students.
The vice chancellor also assured to consider the ambassador’s desire of establishing Urdu Language Center in Kyrgyzstan University.