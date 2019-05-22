Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A person was killed when roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains and thunderstorm that hit different parts of Mansehra district on Tuesday. According to police Muhammad Nazeer of Lambi Dheri Mansehra was entrapped under the rubble of his house roof that collapsed due to heavy rains. Locals retrieved his body from the debris after hectic efforts. Meanwhile corrugated roofs of several houses in Baffa, Shankiari and other localities of the district were blown away due to thunderstorm. Trees, billboards and electricity poles have also been reported fallen in the rain blocking many links roads. The storm also disrupted electricity supply to various localities of Mansehra city where power supply system was damaged due to fallen trees. The inclement weather also killed 35 goats and injured many others due to lightning that struck a flock at Kund Bangla Manshera. A shepherd also sustained injuries in the incident.