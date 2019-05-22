Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has assumed the charge of Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

On recommendations of the Ministry of Defense and approval by the Federal Cabinet, the Establishment Division has issued the notification of the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal as Chairman NDMA. He has replaced Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat who had retired from service last month.

General Afzal is an officer of the Engineers Corps of Pakistan Army and has served as Engineer-in-Chief at GHQs and as Chief Technical Advisor to Chief of the Army Staff. He has also served as Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO). Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has a vast experience of various staff and command duties during over 35 years of his service.