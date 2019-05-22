Manchester United have joined the race to sign highly rated Fluminense striker Pedro, according to media reports in Brazil.

The Premier League club's representatives have been in contact with Fluminense in recent days and are considering a formal bid to secure the 21-year-old during the summer transfer window, Globo Esporte said on Tuesday.

However the Red Devils reportedly face competition for Pedro's signature from a host of clubs, including Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bordeaux and Monterrey.

Pedro rose to prominence last year by scoring 19 goals in 37 matches for Fluminense before suffering a serious knee injury in August that required reconstruction surgery.

He returned to action last month and has since scored twice in four Serie A matches. Pedro's current contract with Fluminense expires in July 2021.