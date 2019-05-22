Share:

KANDHKOT - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and former Sindh chief minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 52.

Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar died of heart failure at his residence in Khangarh, Ghotki. He was born in 1967. He was elected as member of National Assembly thrice. He also served the country as an MPA. He remained Sindh Chief Minister from 2002 to 2004 during President Gen (r) Parvez Musharraf’s regime. Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of parliament and provincial assemblies have expressed their profound grief over his sad demise and extended condolences.

“The lawmaker died of cardiac arrest in his hometown Ghotki today”, family sources said yesterday.

Mahar belonged to an influential political family of Sindh.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate from NA-205 (Ghotki-II) seat in General Election, 2018.Following his successful election, he announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in September 2018. On 4th October, 2018 he was appointed as federal minster for narcotics control.

Later in the day, the cabinet division issued a notification, confirming death of the minister. According to the notification, the number of federal cabinet members has now reduced to 23.

The notification also paid rich tribute to services of the deceased minister.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the federal minister and extended condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Interior Minister Ejaz Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Adviser to Sindh CM Barrister Murtuza Wahab have also extended condolences to the family over Mahar’s untimely death.