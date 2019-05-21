Share:

LAHORE-Renowned singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider from Pakistan and his wife Fatima Naqvi are now parents of a cute little baby boy.

The model-turned-actor and singer took to Instagram to share the joyful news. “Hey world, get ready for some more madness,” he wrote.

Upon learning the news, industry friends of Mohsin extended congratulations on the beginning of a new life phase. Since 2015, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Fatima Naqvi are married.

The couple unfortunately had their first-born daughter who died shortly after birth.

Especially after his daughter passed away, Mohsin Abbas Haider was quite vocal about his depression.