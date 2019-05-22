Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Secretariat has surrendered Rs638.698 million resulting in precious saving to the national exchequer.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the surrender of saving was required under the general financial rules and has been formally conveyed to Ministry of Finance. The Secretariat had taken various steps under the direction of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to reduce the expenditure of Secretariat without affecting the operational quality and service delivery. The surrender of above-mentioned amount was made in different head of accounts from the sanctioned grant of the National Assembly during the fiscal year 2018-19.