ISLAMABAD - Wapda Sports Board Assistant Director Admin M Azhar Iqbal has issued notices to four players for not joining Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) camp at Pakistan Sports Complex for the FIFA World Cup qualification match against Cambodia. Wapda has directed to its four players Umer Hayat, Ahmed Faheem, M Bilal and Ali Aziz to join the camp, but they failed to do so, while two players of K-Electric and two of SSGC have also not reported to the camp. Wapda Sports Board Assistant Director Admin, in his letter to the players, has warned them of attending the camp or be ready to face the departmental inquiry. PFF established training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex from May 5 where 50 players including captain Saddam Hussain reported. They are trained by head coach Tariq Lutfi.