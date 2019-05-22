Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition managed to grab the floor of the national assembly most of the time as compared to the treasury benches, revealed the first parliamentary year’s report of the national assembly secretariat.

The government lawmakers were given mic for over 13 hours less than the time given to opposition benches during the first parliamentary year. In last nine months, according to the figures, the opposition held the floor of the lower house of parliament for over 48 hours, whereas, the government lawmakers in last nine session grabbed the floor fir 35 hours and 19 minutes. The proceedings of the national assembly, in different sessions, held for 89 days. About the legislative business, 23 government lawmakers presented their bills and in comparison 47 private members laid bills. During the last nine months, the present national assembly could be able to approve eight government bills and one private bill. The bills included The University of Islamabad Act, 2019, The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Section 4), The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Section 7), The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2019, The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2019, The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2019,The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2019, The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2019, The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Anti Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The ACT Right of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 and The Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Five ordinances including The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 2019, The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Ordinance, 2018, The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, and, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 were laid before the house.

The national assembly during this period has recommended 22 resolutions including ‘Steps to constitute Power Division and Petroleum Division, ‘National Assembly Resolution By Pulwama Attack, ‘The Areas of Balochistan affected from drought be declared as calamity-hit Areas’, ‘Condemns the assassination of Ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi’, ‘Recognizes the rights of every child’, ‘Condemns the atrocities that continue to be committed against innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Condemns the atrocities and killings of innocent students and teacher of APS Peshawar’, ‘Observes 70 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10th, ‘Pays tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Condemns the brutal assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, Resolution on Kashmir Black Day, ‘Condemns the Indian military’s attack on a civilian helicopter carrying Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir’, ‘Establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Groups with Ninety One Countries’, ‘expresses its sadness over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sahiba, ‘Clean drinking water in all the universities, ‘Resolves that the move to hold a competition of Blasphemous Carton Competition in an Office of PVV’.

According to the report, the opposition parties’ members put 85 call-attention notices.