ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the people to donate generously to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital (SKMTH) for treatment of poor cancer patients. “I hope this Ramazan people will open their hearts & donate generously to SKMTH for treatment of poor cancer patients,” he said in his twitter message on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that challenge for SKMTH was now even greater as poor patients were being provided treatment at SKMTH in Lahore and Peshawar while construction of Pakistan’s third and biggest SKMTH in Karachi was also going on.