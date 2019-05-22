Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leading opposition parties – PML-N and PPP – on Tuesday raised objections over the impartiality of the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in light of his recent comments in an interview given to a journalist.

PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari stated that NAB Chairman does not have any right to give an interview.

While talking to media outside an accountability court here, he further said that NAB chairman’s post does not allow him to do this and PPP will take action against him.

“The law says that the accused is the favourite child of the court until he proved guilty,” Zardari said, adding that right now no one is guilty and NAB is presenting people in handcuffs, drag the elderly to the jail and then say run the economy.

Zardari affirmed that he will continue to appear before NAB for probe into inquiries against him. Zardari said, “I will not boycott NAB proceedings. If I do so, I will be called out for not respecting the law”.

He added that opposition will again go for re-elections where ‘senior political leaders’ will be rested to provide an opportunity for leaders like Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto to lead.

Talking to newsmen, former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised objections over the impartiality of the NAB chairman in light of his recent comments in an interview.

“The only purpose of the NAB is to defame politicians and put baseless allegations on them. How can the country run if politicians are always targeted,” said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

The former premier said that it is ironic to note that Aleem Khan received immediate bail while Ahad Cheema despite several efforts wasn’t able to secure it.

Abbasi said that NAB Chairman should not give any statement which shows favour or discrimination towards any party, adding that in the interview Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that Ahad Cheema’s arrogance took him to the task.

“One shouldn’t be arrogant but is arrogance a national crime,” the former prime minister questioned.

Abbasi said that the NAB chairman said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are seeking a deal and ready to return money. “Either the NAB Chairman is lying or the interviewer but in both cases, politicians are being defamed.”

He said that the NAB chairman claimed Shehbaz offered to take retirement from the politics but on contrary to it the PML-N leader never met with him.

“The character assassination campaign must stop now,” he said. “The economy is in tatters and a big share of responsibility for it rests with the NAB.”