Share:

BADIN - Police on Tuesday arrested the main suspect in relation to a girl’s suicide in Badin due to online blackmailing.

Anila had committed suicide by consuming poison on Monday. A letter found by the deceased’s family revealed that she was being blackmailed by a boy and his friend’s over-edited pictures.

Badin SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi told this scribe that the primary suspect Soam Meghwar was arrested on early Tuesday from Hyderabad while the other two were still at large. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the others.

An FIR was registered by the victim’s father, Dr Lakhman Parmar, on Monday with Tando Ghulam Ali police station under Sections of 322 (manslaughter), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 500 (defamation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the FIR, Dr Parmar complained that the three suspects had blackmailed his daughter for the past six months and had minted Rs 50,000 from her every month by sending her the edited pictures. He said that his daughter had taken an extreme step after she was sick of the continuous blackmail.

SSP Niazi had taken notice of the incident after it was raised by activists on social media who demanded justice for the family.

On Monday, he visited the family of the victim and assured them of his full support to trace down the suspects. He had directed station house officer (SHO) Tando Ghulam Ali Riaz Rind to arrest those involved in the blackmailing the victim.

The arrested Soam talking to the local journalists in police lock-ups denied the allegations and said that he himself surrendered to Hyderabad police when he came to know about the registration of the FIR against him. “She was like my sister and she had sent some amount for the purchase of android phone for her,” he pleaded.