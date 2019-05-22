Share:

SIALKOT-Daska City police have arrested a person named Saleem who attempted self immolation in front of the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in protest against the police for not registering a case against the abduction of his wife and three children.

Saleem, a resident of Chhaanga area of Daska City, told the media that influential person of his area named Abdus Sattar alias Taara had kidnapped his wife and three children a week ago. He said that he had submitted an application to Daska City police for the registration of a case, but the police were reluctant to book the accused and were using delaying tactics. He said that his wife and children had not been recovered so far.

On Monday, Saleem sprinkled kerosene oil and petrol over him and attempted self immolation in front of the office of Daska DSP. The local police foiled his bid to immolate himself, but instead of registering a case against the abduction of his wife and children, they booked him for attempting suicide. The police registered the case (No.484/2019) on the report of ASI Amjad Farooq under section 325 PPC. The police put the accused behind bars. When contacted, the police refused to comment on Saleem and his abducted wife and children.

The relatives of Saleem have expressed grave concerns over the police highhandedness. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan to look into the matter and provide justice to Saleem and his family.