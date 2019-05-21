Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 191.56 points (0.58 percent) to close at 33,442.10 points. A total of 153,526,600 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.310 billion.

Out of 327 companies, share prices of 193 companies recorded increase while 115 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,486,500 and price per share of Rs 10.12, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 10,557,500 and price per share of Rs 14.44 and K-Electric Limited with a volume of 9,507,000 and price per share of Rs 4.04.

The top advancer was Island Textile with the increase of Rs 48.39 per share, closing at Rs 2139.99 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 33.37 per share, closing at Rs 984.79.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 159.15 per share, closing at Rs 7038.85 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 54.50 per share closing at Rs 1227.50.