Elle Fanning faints at Cannes Film Festival

LOS ANGELES - Elle Fanning fainted at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The 21-year-old star - who is a member of this year’s Cannes jury at the prestigious event - was at the Chopard Trophee dinner on Monday evening when she collapsed and fell off her chair.

According to Variety, the ‘Maleficent’ actress was next to her sister Dakota Fanning when she fell, and her sibling helping her to her feet before security led them away.

It’s said Colin Firth - who was seated nearby - quickly got to his feet and offered assistance to Elle.

The star later addressed the incident on social media, insisted she was ‘’all good’’ and putting the blame on both her tight dress and feeling under the weather because of her ‘’time of the month’’.

She wrote on Instagram: “Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good.”

Celine Dion shocked when baby son was on TV

LOS ANGELES - Celine Dion was horrified when her baby son appeared on TV - before she’d even held him.The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker - who has René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband René Angelil - was recovering from delivering her first child and was stunned to turn on the television to find her doctor on screen announcing her happy news. Discussing her huge level of fame and if there were any drawbacks, she said: ‘’I’m delivering my first child, I don’t even have him in my arms yet and I look to my left and there’s a TV there and the doctor is announcing, live on television ‘a beautiful healthy boy, 7lb 8z’ and I’m saying, ‘My baby is on television and I didn’t even hold him yet.’ So I turned off the TV.’’

The 51-year-old singer made the shocking revelation during a hilarious ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment with James Corden on his ‘Late, Late Show’, which also saw her deliver a ‘’dramatic’’ rendition of ‘Baby Shark’ and initially answer all of the host’s questions in song.

The 40-year-old presenter left his guest horrified when he revealed he had some of her 10,000 pairs of shoes in the car and wanted to give them away to passers by.