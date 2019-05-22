Share:

Famous Sufi qawaal and Naatkhuwan Amjad Sabri was remembered on his Third death anniversary on Wednesday. Born on December 23, 1976, Amjad Sabri used to participate in chorus in his father and uncle’s group, “Sabri Brothers.” He started working as supporting vocalist after death of his father. Later, he started his own group.

Three years after martyrdom, Slain Amjad Sabri was still living in the hearts of people. The great Sufi Qawaal, Naatkhuwan, and singer Amjad Farid Sabri were murdered near Liaqutabad underpass.

Amjad Farid Sabri was a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia’s most prominent qawwali singers.

Like his elders, Sabri dedicated his life to keeping alive the tradition of Sufi qawwali that dates back over seven centuries. Amjad used to recite poetry’s sung by his father and uncle.

His other works included Main Nazar Karoon Jaan e Jigar, Allah Allah, Dhoom Macha Do, Kaab Ki Raunaq, Kaash Yeh Dua Meri, Ali Mera Dil, Phir Dikha De Haram, Tuloo-e-Saher Hai Shaam-e-Qalandar.

His Qawwalis Tajdar-e-Haram and Bhar Do Jholi immortalized him in the hearts of his fans. His last music project was with Coke Studio where he performed the exceptional Aaj Rang Hai with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. But sadly, the light that was Amjad Sabri , was extinguished a few months before the release of the Coke Studio season featuring him.