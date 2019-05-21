Share:

Lahore-Veteran actor Shahida Mini has kicked-started her own production company, after proving her mettle in singing and acting.

She made the formal announcement at an Iftar dinner followed by performance of artists, which was attended by a good number of people from art and culture.

Talking to this scribe, Shahida said: “My production house titled SM Production would take new faces to films and drama. Our youth have a great talent that needed to be tapped.” Casting her spell as an actress and singer from 1987, the winner of Pride of Performance Award has so far clinched more than 60 national and international awards.